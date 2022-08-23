2 held for kidnapping JDU leader's son

noida: Following a gun battle with police, two people have been arrested from Beta -2 police station area of Greater Noida for allegedly kidnapping two men on Sunday, officials said. Cops said that the accused had demanded ransom of Rs 5 lakh from one of the victim's father who is a former district president of Banka district in Bihar from JDU.

According to the police, they received an information that a man identified as Dilbar Khan who was forcefully dragged inside an ertiga car and kidnapped by five unidentified miscreants from Pari Chowk.

Abhishek Verma, DCP, Greater Noida said that the information was given to us by Khan's friend Shahid who along with Khan had gone to meet their another friend Parvez at Pari chowk. "The call was made around 10:20 pm on Sunday. Shahid told us that he had gone to use the washroom when his friends were kidnapped. Based on the complaint by Shahid, a case was registered under Section 364A. The accused had also made a call to Khan's father Minhaz Khan, who is a former District President in Banka, Bihar from JDU and demanded Rs 5 lakh in lieu of release," Verma said.

On Monday, the police team filled a bag with dummy notes instead of real currency and sent one of their personnel at Chuhadpur underpass where the kidnappers had asked to meet.

"The kidnappers handed over Dilbar to the police personnel along with Parvez, and as per the plan, our team reached there. The accused fired on the police. During retaliation, one of the accused named Ayyub was arrested with a bullet injury along with his accomplice Rashid," the officer added.