2 Haryana cops to get Prez's police medal

Chandigarh: On the occasion of Republic Day, two police officers of Haryana Police have been selected for President's Police Medal for distinguished service while 12 others will receive Police Medal for meritorious service.

Sharing the information here on Tuesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that IGP Karnal Range Mamta Singh and Superintendent of Police, CID Panchkula Surinder Vats has been selected to be awarded the President's Police Medal for distinguished service.

Those who have been selected to be decorated with Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Dharambir Singh, Commandant 2nd IRB Bhondsi Gurugram, Anil Kumar DSP Naraingarh, Shital Singh DSP RTC Bhondsi Gurugram, Manish Sehgal DSP CID Faridabad, Sunita Rani Inspector RTC Bhondsi Gurugram, Janak Raj Sub-Inspector Hisar, Sukh Ram Singh Exemptee Sub-Inspector (ESI) Panchkula, Umesh Kumar ESI Faridabad, Seema ESI Telecom Panchkula, Ram Gopal ASI GRP Kurukshetra, Vinod Kumar ASI CID, Panchkula, and Rajesh Kumar ASI Police headquarters Panchkula.

Congratulating the medal recipients, the DGP Haryana PK Agrawal said that it is a moment of pride for the entire police force that our 14 officers and officials have been chosen to be decorated with such a prestigious honour. The recognition of their exemplary services at the national level would further boost their morale as well as of others in the state police force, he added.