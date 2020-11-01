2 FIRs filed in connection with Munger violence

Munger: Two separate FIRs were lodged in Bihar on Sunday in connection with the violence that took place in Munger during immersion of a Durga idol which left one person dead and several injured, a police officer said.

After the police lodged an FIR against law enforcers involved in an unwanted and unauthorised lathicharge on devotees, Amarnath Poddar filed an FIR in connection with the "killing" of his son during the violence, he

said.

The FIR by the police has been lodged with Kotwali police station on the basis of a video showing policemen baton-charging devotees on Monday night, which has gone viral on social media, the officer said.

"An FIR has been lodged after going through the video.

Necessary action, as per law, will be taken against those security personnel, who were involved in an unauthorised and unwanted lathicharge on the people, after identifying them on the basis of the video footage," Munger Superintendent of Police Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said.

The FIR lodged by the victim's father, with the same police station, sought an inquiry by a team, to be led by a senior police officer, to "unravel the truth" behind his son's "killing", the SP said.

The incident, allegedly triggered by the local police objecting to a procession being taken out for immersion of a Durga idol late Monday night in flagrant violation of social distancing norms, had set off a pitched battle between security personnel and

devotees.