2 ex-NLFB militants killed, ASP injured in Assam gun-battle

Guwahati: Two surrendered National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) militants, allegedly involved in dacoity, were killed and an additional superintendent of police was injured in a gunfight in Assam's Chirang district on Tuesday, police said.

In another incident, dacoits shot dead a man inside his house in the same district which falls under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of former NLFB militants suspected to have been involved in dacoity incidents in three villages along the India-Bhutan border on March 29, an operation was launched in Runikhata area on Monday night, a police officer said.

The suspected dacoits, who were hiding inside a house, opened fire on the police team on spotting them early on Tuesday. In retaliatory firing, two of them, including Mahanta Narzary, a prime accused in a dacoity case, were killed while Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Prakash Medhi and his bodyguard sustained bullet injuries.

Around two-three people who were inside the house, however, managed to escape and search operations have been launched to nab them.