2 dead, cop hurt in road mishap

KOLKATA: Two civilians died and a policeman of Chandrakona police station in Bengal suffered injuries, while they were returning to the state after rescuing a minor girl from Uttar Pradesh.



According to sources, recently the minor went missing from the Illambazar area of Chandrakona.

Her family members alleged that she fled with a youth. During the probe, police tracked the accused youth in Varanasi and a team comprising four policemen was sent.

The girl's uncle was also asked to accompany the police team for identification purposes.

After rescuing the girl, the police team and others were returning to Bengal. But a truck hit the vehicle near Lembua in Gaya district of Bihar when the car's driver was checking the tyres.

The girl's uncle and the driver died on the spot. The police officer, Prabir Debnath, suffered injuries.