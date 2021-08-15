2-day police custody for BJP leader Sajal Ghosh

Kolkata: BJP leader Sajal Ghosh, who was arrested on Friday afternoon on charges of assaulting an employee of a shop owned by a Trinamool Congress worker and committing theft, has been remanded in police custody for two days after being produced before the Bankshall Court on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a third FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident against an unknown person.

The police submitted before the court to send Ghosh in their remand for eight days. The Court finally granted police custody for two days. As a result he would be produced before the court again on Sunday.