'1st phase of automating inspection of wheels, bearings likely to be completed in 2020'
New Delhi: The first phase of automating the process of detecting defects in wheels and bearings of locomotives, coaches and wagons is likely to be completed in 2020, the Railways said on Wednesday
The move to shift from manual inspection to machine-assisted automatic identification of defects will help in meeting challenges in providing safe, efficient and economical services, according to the national transporter. The railways is adopting the Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock system and under this, acoustic bearing detectors, rail bearing acoustic monitors, wheel impact load detectors and wheel condition monitors will be used to detect faults in bearings and wheels of rolling assets, it said. The term rolling stock in railways refers to locomotives, railroad cars, coaches and wagons. The first phase of installing 25 OMRS systems at 20 locations is in progress. These locations were identified by a high-level multi-disciplinary committee of the Railway Board, the transporter said.
Till now, six OMRS systems have been installed and 10 more will be installed in the ongoing fiscal. The process is likely to be completed in the current calender year 2020, according to the statement. The first OMRS system was installed at Panipat in November 2017 and a Central Control Room called "National Command Centre" for monitoring OMRS sites was set up at Delhi's Kishanganj in March 2018. To cope up with present challenges of safe, efficient and economical services, the Indian Railways is moving towards the adoption of automation and instrumentation in its maintenance practices.
