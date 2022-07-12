1st Gorkhaland Territorial Admin Sabha meet preponed to July 14

Darjeeling: The first Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabha meeting has been brought forward by a day. It will be held on July 14 at 9 am.



Home and Hill Affairs Department of the West Bengal Government had issued three orders on July 8 including an order that the first GTA Sabha meeting would be held on July 15. Business of the first GTA Sabha meeting includes the nomination of Chief, Deputy Chief, Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the GTA.

"The first GTA Sabha meeting will be held on July 14 at 9 am. There is a fresh Government order," stated Anit Thapa, member GTA Sabha.

Unconfirmed news of the sudden visit of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to the Hills on Wednesday has further triggered speculations that the Governor could administer the oath of office to the Chief, Deputy Chief, Chairman and Deputy Chairman at the Darjeeling Raj Bhawan after the first GTA Sabha meet.

All 45 elected members of the GTA were administered the oath of office at the Darjeeling Chowrasta in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday. The Chief Minister urged all to maintain peace and rise above politics for the development of the Hills.

"In the past 10 years we have given Rs. 7000 Crores to the GTA. However things had been haphazard. Henceforth everything has to be as per rules," stated the Chief Minister. She also stressed on completion of pending projects.

"A lot of streamlining is required in the GTA. We have to get things in place for the betterment of the Hills and the people" remarked Thapa, President, BGPM. The BGPM bagged 27 out of 45 seats.

Even the Hamro Party has assured of cooperation. "Our team from Hamro Party will work proactively as the people's voice and support all good initiatives of the Government and the GTA. We will play the role of a positive opposition. The days of corruption, nepotism and fear are over," stated Ajoy Edwards, Hamro Party President.