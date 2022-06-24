1984 anti-Sikh riots: 5 more arrested in UP

Kanpur (UP): An SIT probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested five more people who were part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 dead here.



Till now, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested 11 people in connection with the violence that took place following the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

The fresh arrests were made on Wednesday. The SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government three years ago to re-investigate the cases related to the riots.

The five arrested have been identified as Ravi Shankar Mishra (76), Bhola Kashyap (70), Jaswant Jatav (68), Ramesh Chandra Dixit (62) and Ganga Baksh Singh (60), all resident of Kidwai Nagar.

They were produced before the court of the chief metropolitan magistrate, which remanded them into 14-day judicial custody, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Balendu Bhushan Singh, who is heading the SIT.

They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 396 (dacoity with murder) and 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), he said.

The DIG praised the 17-member police team who played the key role in nabbing the accused and announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for it.