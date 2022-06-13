19-yr-old arrested for objectionable remarks against UP CM Yogi
Gorakhpur (UP): A 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly making objectionable remarks against CM Adityanath on social media, police said. Accused Akram Ali aka Gulbahar, a resident of Tetaria village uploaded an objectionable post against Adityanath on his Whatsapp status at around 11 pm on Sunday and it went viral.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, he was booked under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 469 (forgery for harming reputation) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the IPC and IT Act.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Non receipt of wages: Workers of 10 tea estates stage stir in...13 Jun 2022 8:27 PM GMT
Prophet row: Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma13 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
Bengal govt extends summer vacation in schools till June 2613 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
'Over 200 held, 42 FIRs filed, situation in violent areas of Bengal...13 Jun 2022 8:24 PM GMT
Hate speeches force demographic shift: HC13 Jun 2022 8:17 PM GMT