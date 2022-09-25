18,000 teachers to be recruited soon, says Haryana CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that 18,000 teachers will soon be recruited in the schools of the state. Out of which, 11,000 regular teachers will be recruited and 7,000 teachers will be recruited through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. The Chief Minister said this while addressing at a programme organised at Radhakrishnan Auditorium of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak on Sunday.



Chief Minister Khattar said that the Haryana government is continuously working to ensure quality school education in the state. 5 lakh tablets have been distributed to the students of classes 10th, 11th and 12th, while 2.5 lakh tablets will be provided soon. Haryana is the first state across the country to take this initiative. Now people not only from other states but also from abroad are commending this initiative and are moving forward to draft such schemes and implement them.

The CM said that the Haryana government is strenuously working to ensure smart classrooms, dual desks, school buildings, school roads and clean toilets in schools. For this, work is being done by the government in a phased manner.

In the first phase, two blocks of each district are selected. It is noteworthy that this work is being carried out by the same School Management Committee (SMC) in the respective schools. The Chief Minister said that the government has made an online transfer policy for teachers, so that any teacher can take transfer according to their seniority.

Khattar said that imparting education is the biggest charity. We should take education ourselves and help those who are weak in studies. For this, the government is working to connect with retired teachers, retired government employees and other interested people for this service. In this, the government is working on the principle of Each One -Teach One. He said that every child in the age group of 5 to 18 years should get school education. There should not be any drop out in this age group.

He said that the government has worked to convert 4,000 Anganwadis into play-way schools so that children get education through recreational activities. In addition, 500 model crèches have been opened for the children of working women. He said that Haryana government has also started Super-100 programme for the students.