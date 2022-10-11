1,800 civil servants of B'desh to be trained by India by 2025: Centre

New Delhi: As many as 1,800 civil servants would be trained by India by 2025, a statement issued on Tuesday by the personnel ministry said.



The two-week 53rd capacity building programme in the field administration for the civil servants of Bangladesh was inaugurated on Tuesday at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) at Mussoorie.

Prior to 2019, 1,500 civil servants of Bangladesh have been imparted training at the NCGG, it said.

"After successful completion of phase-I, capacity building of another 1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh have been taken up, which is planned to be completed by 2025," the statement said.

This is the only institute in the country to have trained 1,727 field-level officers of Bangladesh civil service such as assistant commissioners, sub divisional magistrates and additional deputy commissioners, it said.

It also imparted training to all the then active deputy commissioners of Bangladesh.

"It has been a decade since the capacity building programmes were initiated and thus many of the trainee officers have reached levels of additional secretary and secretary in the Bangladesh government resulting in synergy in governance between the two countries," the statement said.

The NCGG was set up in 2014 by the government of India as an apex institution in the country.