180 new COVID-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 50,973

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 180 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the virus tally in the northeastern state to 50,973, a senior health department official said here on Friday.



The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 251 as no new fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of new cases at 62, followed by Papumpare and Lohit at 19 each, Lower Subansiri and East Siang at 13 each, Changlang (8), West Kameng (7), Namsai (6) and Kamle (5) .

Fresh cases were also recorded from other districts.

Of the 180 fresh cases, 172 were detected through rapid antigen test, four through RT-PCR and four by TrueNat method, the official said, adding that 77 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

The state currently has 2,395 active COVID-19 cases, as 48,327 people have recovered from the disease including 273 patients on Thursday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 94.81 per cent while the active percentage stands at 4.70 and the positivity rate at 4.18 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 634, followed by Lower Subansiri (306), Papumpare (221), West Kameng (160) and Lohit (150).

Altogether, 9,95,137 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 4,294 on Thursday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung informed that a total of 9,01,032 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state.