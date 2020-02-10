18-year-old collapses during cricket match, dies
KENDRAPARA: An 18-year-old cricketer collapsed and died of a possible cardiac arrest during a local cricket match at a college ground in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Monday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Satyajit Pradhan, a plus-two student of Derabish college near here, they said.
Pradhan was at the non-striker end and was running for a single when he collapsed on the pitch during the match at Kendrapara Autonomous College ground.
Pradhan was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the hospital authorities declared him brought dead. The 18-year-old cricketer might have
died of heart attack, police said, quoting the hospital authorities. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection. Post mortem of the body will be conducted on Tuesday to ascertain the exact cause of the death, police added.
