18 containment zones earmarked in Darjeeling district

Darjeeling: The district administration, Darjeeling, has earmarked 18 containment zones in the Darjeeling district. Out of the 18, 10 are in the Hills and 8 in the plains of the district. The move comes in the wake of the State Government instructing all stakeholders to remain highly alert despite Covid-19 positive figures having dipped in the past few weeks. "Strict containment measures must be introduced to prevent the further spread of the disease" stated the order issued by the state government on June 15.



"We have identified 18 containment zones. As per the instructions of the state government activities like focused enforcement, surveillance, testing and follow up action will be carried out in the containment zones," stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

The containment zones include Lanku and Rolak Busty under Sitong III GP, Kurseong; Bich Gaon Nehur Balasan under Gorabari Margaret's Hope GP in the Jorebungalow-Sukhiapokharo block; Labdha division, Mungpoor and Bhanu Tol, Jinglam I &II and Namring IV all in the Rungli-Rungliot block; Kaijalia Bazar , Middle Gok, Rangdu (NTPC) in the Darjeeling-Pulbazar Block along with Chandraman Gaon and Bahadur Gaon in Mirik.

In the plains the containment zones include Kadamtala-Durgamandir, Bidhanpally, Narayanpally, Adjoining areas of North Bengal University gate 1, Kawakhari and Tumbajote in the Matigara Block ; Goli No. 8 Baghajatin colony in Pradhan Nagar and 100 m around Gupta Store, Bidya Nagar Colony, Champasari under the Siliguri under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

Interestingly the second wave has seen more Covid-19 positive cases in the tea gardens and rural areas than the urban areas in the Hills.

On Wednesday the Darjeeling district recorded 160 cases. Out of the 160, 60 are from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area; 4 from the Darjeeling Municipal area; 12 from Sukna; 3 from Kurseong Municipal area; 3 from Mirik; 6 from Bijanbari; 6 from Sukhiapokhari; 6 from Tukdah; 8 from Kharibari; 32 from Matigara and 11 from Phansidewa and 9 from Naxalbari.

Total number of recoveries stood at 286 cases including home isolation patients.