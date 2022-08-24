'17,313 appointment letters handed over in 5 months of AAP govt'

chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that in merely five months of assuming charge, the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state has handed over appointment letters of government



jobs to around 17,313 youth in the state.

Addressing the gathering here while handing over appointment letters to the newly-recruited 4,358 constables in Punjab Police, the Chief Minister said that the state government has conducted the entire recruitment process in a transparent and fair manner. He asserted that merit had been the only criteria of selection in this recruitment drive. Bhagwant Mann further said that recruitment for filling 5,739 more vacant posts of the Police department will be also embarked soon. Exhorting the newly -recruited constables to update their expertise for eliminating crime and criminals from the state, the Chief Minister emphasised that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for them that all the recruits are highly qualified.

He asserted that this qualification can be very helpful with dealing with the crime and criminals in today's era of technological advancement. However, Mann further said that the cops should also update their expertise for tackling crime.