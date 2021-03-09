173 people, detained when Article 370 was abrogated in J&K, still under custody: Govt

New Delhi: As many as 173 people, including separatists, over ground workers, stone pelters, who were detained when the Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, continue to be under custody, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that in view of the constitutional changes effected by the Parliament with regard to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, various measures were taken in the interest of security and public order which included preventive detention of certain persons. "Since August 1, 2019, 627 people including separatists, over ground workers, stone pelters etc., were detained at various points of time. Out of these, based on regular review and ground situation, 454 persons have been released till date," he said in a written reply to a question.

Reddy also said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has further reported that no person is under home arrest under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act.

In a similar development, the Centre on Tuesday said the terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced significantly after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and cited a decline in terror incidents in the Union Territory in 2020 in comparison to 2019.

Reddy said in the Lok Sabha that 244 terror incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 in comparison to 594 in 2019, while 221 terrorists were killed in 2020 in comparison to 157 in 2019.

Till February 2021, 15 terror incidents occurred in the Union Territory in which eight terrorists were killed, he said in a written reply.

The minister said 33 security personnel and six civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 and 27 security personnel and five civilians were killed in 2019. "After the abrogation of Article 370, the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced significantly," he said.

Reddy said the central government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures, such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon and search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organisations.