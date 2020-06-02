171 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; toll 201
Jaipur: The novel coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 9,271 on Tuesday after 171 people tested positive, while two more deaths took the toll to 201 on Tuesday, officials said.
There are 2,803 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 5,624 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, according to the officials.
A person each died from the pandemic in Bharatpur and Kota districts, the officials said.
Seventy out of the 171 new COVID-19 cases are from Bharatpur, 34 from Jaipur, 23 from Jhalawar and 12 from Jodhpur districts.
There are 10 more coronavirus infections in Kota and Alwar, four each in Dausa and Jhunjhunu, and two in Churu. Dholpur and Tonk districts have registered a new case each, the officials said.
