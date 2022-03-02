17 people trapped in Ukraine reach Jharkhand safely

Ranchi: As many as 17 people trapped in war-torn Ukraine have reached Jharkhand by Tuesday evening, State Control Room officials said. According to the information received from the control room operated under the State government, safe return of the people of Jharkhand trapped in Ukraine is being ensured by establishing constant contact with them. Information is also being shared with the central government to safely bring back people. Through 134 phone calls received so far in the control room, information about 181 people has been received, out of which 67 are female and 114 are male.



Earlier on Sunday, Soren had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his immediate intervention to bring back all the students and workers from the state who are stranded in Ukraine. He also shared a list of people from Jharkhand stranded in Ukraine with Shah.