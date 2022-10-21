166 criminals killed in police encounters in 5 years, zero tolerance to crime: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said 166 criminals were killed and 4,453 injured in encounters with Uttar Pradesh Police in the past five years, highlighting his government's zero-tolerance policy on crime.

Thirteen police personnel were also killed and over a thousand suffered injuries between 2017 and 2022, he said during his address at Police Memorial Day Parade at Reserve Police Lines here.

"I assure the families of the martyred policemen that the government has always been taking all necessary steps with full sensitivity for their welfare and fulfilment of all their needs and will continue to do so," Adityanath said.

Adityanath also announced a monthly motorcycle allowance of Rs 500 for police personnel. Earlier, the government paid Rs 200 as cycle allowance. The allowance is given to all non-gazetted police personnel.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase the cycle allowance of Rs 200 given to policemen to Rs 500 (per month) as motorcycle allowance," Adityanath said.