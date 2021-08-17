165 new COVID-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 51,513

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 51,513 as 165 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health department official said here on Tuesday.



The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 252 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 39, followed by Lower Subansiri (14), Papumpare and Tawang at 13 cases each, West Kameng and East Siang at 11 each, Lohit (9) and seven cases each at Anjaw and West Siang district, the official said.

Fresh cases each were also reported from Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang, Siang, Dibang Valley, Namsai, Tirap, Shi-Yomi, Pakke Kessang, Longding, Leparada, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, East Kameng and Kamle districts, the SSO said.

Of the 165 new cases, 158 were detected through rapid antigen test and 7 through TrueNAT method, the official said, adding that 92 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,836 active cases, while 49,425 people have recovered from the disease, including 249 patients on Monday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 95.95 per cent while the active percentage stands at 3.56 and the positivity rate at 3.76 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 469, followed by Lower Subansiri (184), West Kameng (142), Papumpare (140) and Lohit with 106 cases.

Altogether, 10,07,690 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 4,379 on Monday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, the State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 9,12,994 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state.