1,615 NDFB cadres surrender arms, ammunition in Assam

Guwahati: Three days after signing a peace pact with the government, over 1,600 cadres of the Bodo militant group NDFB on Thursday surrendered their arms and ammunition before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the National Democratic Front of Boroland's (NDFB) move, saying it sends a clear message that a solution to any issue is possible when the path of violence is shunned and faith in democracy and Constitution reposed.

Welcoming the NDFB cadres — 836 of the NDFB-Progressive, 579 of the NDFB-Ranjan Daimary faction and 200 of the NDFB(S) led by B Saoraigwra — into the mainstream, Sonowal said he was confident that the initiative will inspire others, who were yet to give up arms, to come together and work for the "Team Assam".

Over 4,800 weapons, including AK rifles, light-machine guns and stenguns were laid down by the NDFB members on the occasion.

The government on Monday had signed an accord with the NDFB and two other outfits, providing political and economic benefits without acceding to the demand for a separate state or Union Territory, with an aim to bring permanent peace in the Bodo-dominated areas in Assam.

Sonowal said it was a historic day coinciding with the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and this day would mark a new chapter of peace and development in the Bodo areas.

The chief minister said a comprehensive rehabilitation policy would be formulated for providing employment opportunities to the surrendered militants so that they could make meaningful contribution to the process of nation-building.