16 people get life imprisonment in Barakali killing

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A court here on Monday convicted 16 people, including gangster Minu Tyagi, to life imprisonment for killing former chairman of a cane society in Rohana and his seven family members.



Special Judge Chhote Lal Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convicts after holding them guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and others.

According to assistant government counsel Kiran Pal Kashyap, former chairman of cane society of Rohana, Udayveer Singh and his family were killed by a speeding truck near Barakali village of the district in 2011.

Police had registered a case against 20 people, including gangster Vicky Tyagi and his wife Minu Tyagi, in the mass killing.

Vicky was shot dead in a courtroom in 2015.

Two more accused in the case also died, while one was declared a juvenile.