16 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 4,834

Port Blair: Sixteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the Union Territory to 4,834, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 14 have travel history while two were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Eight more persons were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,681, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 92 active cases while 61 people have died of the infection so far, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,53,677 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 3.15 per cent, he added.