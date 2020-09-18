159 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 6,851

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,851 on Friday as 159 more people, including 15 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 88, followed by West Kameng (11) and Lower Subansiri (11), he said.

"Eleven Army jawans and four Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are among the new patients," State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.

Twelve personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and one of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also contracted the disease, he said.

As many as 180 more people have recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, the official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 72.50 per cent, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,871 active coronavirus cases, while 4,967 people have recovered from the disease and 13 patients have died of the infection so far, he said.

A total of 2,746 people, including 405 security personnel, have been diagnosed with the disease since September 1, while 2,075 people have been cured of it during this period, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has 625 active COVID-19 cases, followed by Papumpare (194), West Siang (193), East Siang (155) and Changlang (121), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 2,16,202 samples for COVID-19, including 1,905 on Thursday, he added.