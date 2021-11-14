155 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, 2 deaths

Thane: Thane has reported 155 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,67,564, while two more deaths pushed the toll to 11,553, an official said on Sunday.



These new cases and fatalities were recorded on Saturday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,302, while the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said.