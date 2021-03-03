154 monks test Covid positive at monastery in Dharamshala

Shimla: With 154 Tibetan monks being tested positive at famous Gyuto Tantric monastery near Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh is fearing a fresh spurt in the Covid-19, mainly due to non-adherence of restrictions and facemasks use.



Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Rakesh Prajapati, confirmed about monks having been tested positive despite monasteries being remained close during the entire pandemic time.

Reports said more than 330 monks living in the monastery were tested for Covid-19 following reports about some of the them developing symptoms of the infection

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kangra, Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said "we have taken all precautions and all the monks, barring those who condition was critical, have been kept under home quarantine and their health parameters are checked regularly." He claimed the condition of one reported critical has been shifted to Tanda Medical College.

The monastery is located at Sidhbari on the outskirts of Dharamshala.

The Tibetan monks tested positive and have no travel history but now those arriving at Dharamshala and McLeodganj have been told to observe a mandatory quarantine period as precaution.

Though Himachal Pradesh has seen a drop in the cases upto 300 till last week but fresh spurt has raised the numbers to 418.

Already 15 nursing students at Government Nursing College (IGMC) Shimla have been tested positive.

Shimla's SDM Manjit Sharma has declared the entire college campus as a containment zone.

Meanwhile, worried over the rise in the cases, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has convened a meeting of the cabinet here on March 4 to take stock of the situation and announce fresh measures to prevent further spread of the infection.

Though the state government has already lifted most of the restrictions including social and political gatherings, also allowing opening of the schools and colleges, the change in the conditions may force imposition of the restrictions.

Two biggest upcoming fairs –Maha Shivratri at Mandi and Nalwar mela in Bilaspur have also come under shadow following rise in the fresh cases.

The tourist arrival in Himachal Pradesh has seen an upward trend and transport services are running in full capacity.