151 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 5,961

Itanagar: The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 5,961 as 151 more people, including 20 security personnel, have tested positive for the disease, an official said on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 63 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 22 from Changlang, 13 from Lower Dibang Valley, 10 from Upper Siang, seven from Tawang and six each from Papumpare and East Siang districts, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Four new cases each were also reported from Longding, Kurung Kumey and Leparada, three from Tirap, two each from Upper Subansiri, West Siang and Lower Subansiri and one each from Namsai, Anjaw and Lohit districts, he said.

"Twenty security personnel - six army men and 14 Assam Rifles employees - are among the fresh patients. Thirteen Border Roads Organisation staffers are also diagnosed with the disease," Jampa said.

Barring 19, all are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, he said.

At least 128 people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries to 4,253 in the state, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 70.34 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,698 active cases, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 416, followed by West Siang at 221, Papumpare at 190, East Siang at 151, Tirap at 97 and West Kameng at 84, he said.

The state has so far tested over 2.03 lakh samples for COVID-19, including, 2,440 on Saturday, the official added.