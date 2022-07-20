1,500 people died in 'elephant attacks' in last three years: Govt data

NEW DELHI: As many as 1,578 people have died in elephant attacks in the country in the last three years, with Odisha recording 322 such deaths, according to data shared by the Union Environment Ministry in Lok Sabha.

The ministry said 585 deaths occurred "due to elephant attacks" in 16 states in 2019-20; 461 fatalities took place in 2020-21 and 532 people died in 2021-22. Odisha reported the maximum number of deaths in the last three years 117 in 2019; 93 in 2020; and 112 in 2021, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said. A total of 291 people died in elephant attacks in Jharkhand, 240 in West Bengal, 229 in Assam, 183 in Chhattisgarh and 132 in Tamil Nadu.