15 trains running late on Tuesday
New Delhi: With visibility across northern India continuing to be hit by fog conditions, as many as 15 trains are running late on Tuesday, said an Indian Railways official.
Few trains like Faizabad to Delhi express and Hyderabad to Delhi Telangana express were running late by upto six hours. An express from Chandigarh is running late by seven hours.
Most of the trains are facing delay due to low visibility in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
Katihar Amritsar express that runs through Punjab is running late by three hours, while Puri to New Delhi Purushottam express that runs through Uttar Pradesh is running late by three hours and 45 minutes.
However the number of late trains have decreased over the last week and so has the delay period with the near zero visibility situation getting slightly better.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Chopper service suspended as Mata Vaishno Devi shrine sees...7 Jan 2020 7:36 AM GMT
Facebook rolls out 4 new privacy features7 Jan 2020 7:34 AM GMT
Amazon launches Echo Auto for your car at Rs 4,9997 Jan 2020 7:33 AM GMT
Christian Bale in talks to join 'Thor: Love and Thunder'7 Jan 2020 7:31 AM GMT
Aus head coach Langer to take break from India tour7 Jan 2020 7:30 AM GMT