15 nominations filed so far for Presidential election

New Delhi: Fifteen candidates have filed their nominations for the presidential election with the papers of three of them rejected for want of proper documents, sources said on Friday. While 11 filed nominations on the first day of filing the papers on June 15, three filed nominations on Thursday and only one on Friday. One nomination was rejected on first day and two on the second day.

The poll to elect the successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind will be held on July 18. The nomination process began on June 15 and will continue till June 29. Scrutiny of the nomination papers would be done on June 30. Sources said one Sanjay Savji Deshpande from Mumbai filed his nomination on Friday for the top constitutional post.