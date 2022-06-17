15 nominations filed so far for Presidential election
New Delhi: Fifteen candidates have filed their nominations for the presidential election with the papers of three of them rejected for want of proper documents, sources said on Friday. While 11 filed nominations on the first day of filing the papers on June 15, three filed nominations on Thursday and only one on Friday. One nomination was rejected on first day and two on the second day.
The poll to elect the successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind will be held on July 18. The nomination process began on June 15 and will continue till June 29. Scrutiny of the nomination papers would be done on June 30. Sources said one Sanjay Savji Deshpande from Mumbai filed his nomination on Friday for the top constitutional post.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt reconstitutes panel to examine rep of officials17 Jun 2022 8:02 PM GMT
'Why action was taken only against actor Ketaki Chitale?'17 Jun 2022 8:01 PM GMT
HC says right to vote not absolute, rejects pleas by Nawab, Deshmukh17 Jun 2022 8:01 PM GMT
Youth fury over 'Agnipath' singes nation17 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Army, Navy, Air Force to kickstart initial recruitment process by next ...17 Jun 2022 7:59 PM GMT