15 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans
Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,079 on Saturday as 15 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
All the fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.
The Union territory had reported only one new case on the previous day.
There are now 24 active cases in the archipelago, while 9,926 people have recovered from the disease so far, including two in the last 24 hours.
A total of 129 people have succumbed to the infection to date.
The administration has thus far tested over 7.47 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.40 lakh people.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Agnipath scheme announced after wide-ranging consultations: Rajnath18 Jun 2022 9:30 AM GMT
Central probe agencies working under political pressure due to...18 Jun 2022 9:09 AM GMT
Defamation case: Thane court exempts Rahul from appearance on Saturday18 Jun 2022 9:08 AM GMT
Unanimous support on need to stand with Lanka in difficult time:...18 Jun 2022 8:45 AM GMT
PM will have to become 'maafiveer', take back 'Agnipath': Rahul18 Jun 2022 8:30 AM GMT