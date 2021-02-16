15-day Aadi Mahotsav concludes

New Delhi: The Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav, which was started on February 1, came to a successful closure on Monday. The fortnight-long national tribal festival saw the participation of over 1,000 tribal artisans, chefs, artists and cultural troupes from 25 states across the country.



The closing ceremony was presided by TRIFED Chairman Ramesh Chand Meena in the presence of Tripura MARKFED Chairman Krishnadhan Das and TRIFED Managing Director Pravir Krishna.

In his welcome address, Krishna thanked the dignitaries for their visit and the residents of Delhi for making this event a grand success. On the occasion, the TRIFED MD said, "The heavy footfall and the phenomenal sales registered despite the Covid-19 times would definitely go a long way in helping the tribal artisans and dwellers overcome the setback that they faced during the lockdown."

"The rich tribal cultures in the forms of rare tribal handicrafts, handloom and natural products, tribal cuisines were on display in about 200 stalls. The Aadi Mahotsav succeeded in winning the hearts of the residents of Delhi as witnessed by the heavy footfall over the past 15 days and registered significant sales," he said.

According to a TRIFED release, the Aadi Mahotsav has seen the tribal artisans register approximately Rs 4 crore in direct sales over the past fortnight.

Moreover, a purchase order worth Rs 8 crore has been placed by TRIFED –leading to a total of approximately Rs 12 crore in business transactions for the tribals participating in this festival, it said.