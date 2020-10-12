148 new cases take Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 12,147

Itanagar: At least 148 more people, including three health workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally to 12,147, an official said on Monday.

The death toll rose to 24 after a 58-year-old man succumbed to the infection at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun near here, he said.



"The person from Assam's Biswanath district was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a stroke. He also tested positive for COVID-19 and breathed his last on Sunday. The man was working with a private firm here," State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.



Of the 148 fresh cases, 74 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 10 each from Namsai and Lepa Rada, nine from West Siang, seven each from East Siang and Lower Subansiri and six each from Tirap and West Kameng districts, he said.Five cases were also detected in Changlang, three each in Lower Dibang Valley, Kurung Kumey and Upper Siang, two each in Papumpare and Longding and one in East Kameng, the SSO said.

Barring 19, all the new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, he said.



Three health workers from Lower Dibang Valley district and an employee of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are among the new patients, Jampa said.



Altogether 158 people were cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,232.



At present, the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 75.30 per cent, he said.



Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,891 active coronavirus cases.



The Capital Complex region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 1,332, followed by Changlang at 185, Papumpare at 131, Tirap at 119, East Siang at 118 and Upper Subansiri at 107, Jampa said.



Over 2.75 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 2,095 on Sunday, he added.

