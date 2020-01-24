14.33L new jobs created in Nov: ESIC payroll data

New Delhi: Around 14.33 lakh jobs were created in November 2019 as compared with 12.60 lakh in the previous month, according to payroll data of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Gross enrolments of new subscribers with ESIC were 1.49 crore during the entire financial year 2018-19, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in a report. It also showed that during the September 2017-November 2019 period, around 3.37 crore new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.

The NSO's report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, retirement fund body EPFO and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). It has been releasing the payroll data or new subscribers data of these three bodies since April 2018, covering a period starting from September 2017. The report showed that gross new enrolments with the ESIC during the September 2017-March 2018 period were 83.35 lakh.

A net of 11.62 lakh new enrolments with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) were recorded in November 2019, compared with 6.47 lakh in October last year.

In 2018-19, 61.12 lakh new subscribers on a net basis joined the social security schemes run by EPFO.