14-year-old girl gang raped in UP's Banda district

Banda (UP): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped at a village in the Girwan area here, police said on Thursday.



The incident took place on August 26 when the girl was returning home. She was raped by three men, all aged around 22-23 years, Girwa Station House Officer (SHO) Arjun Singh said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on August 31 on a complaint from family members, he said.

Family members of the girl claimed that the FIR in the case was registered only after the intervention of local politicians.

The SHO said that the three men are at large.

The medical examination of the girl will be done by a panel of three doctors, he said.