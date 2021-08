Muzaffarnagar: A 14-year-old boy drowned in a mine filled with water at a brick kiln in a village here, police said on Saturday.



The victim, Rohan, was taking a bath in the "khadan (mine)" in Niyamu village under the Vharthaval police station limits on Friday evening when he drowned, they said.

The body was recovered later, the police said.

According to the boy's family, the mine was filled with rainwater.