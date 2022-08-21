135 officials nabbed since Mann came to power
chandigarh: The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's war against corruption has met with unprecedented success in only five months since the AAP government came to power in Punjab.
The Vigilance Bureau has arrested as many as 135 government officials including 25 gazetted officers for accepting illegal gratification, said an official spokesperson.
Some of those who are arrested include top ministers of the AAP and the previous Congress government. A top IAS officer, a IFS officer and over 50 police officials.
From sacking and subsequent arrest of AAP's health minister Vijay Singla on charges of corruption, the Mann government has also cracked whip on big sharks including arresting former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a corruption case, 2008-batch IAS officer Sanjay Popli, who was posted as director pensions and Indian Forest Service officer Vishal Chauhan.
