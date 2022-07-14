13 members of Bishnoi gang arrested

Chandigarh: Close on the heels of busting inter-state gang backed by Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Harwinder Rinda, the Punjab Police has arrested 13 more associates including nine sharpshooters of the gang, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill here on Thursday. The Jalandhar Rural Police chased down accused persons after a two-week-long operation led by special teams.



Those arrested have been identified as Avtar alias Mangal, Jobanpreet, Akashdeep, Harpreet alias Kaka, Arashdeep, Lovjit, and Resham alias Bao, all residents of Tarn Taran; Gurpreet alias Ghumma Shooter, Bobby alias Baba and Sonu alias Pula of Ferozepur; Gurpreet @ Gopi and Harman Kalsi of Jalandhar; Balwinder @ Billa of Kapurthala. The Police have also recovered 13 sophisticated weapons along with 18 cartridges from their possession.

The IGP said that after the arrest of 11 members of the gang on June 29, 2022, the Jalandhar Rural Police have been working on some leads to arrest the remaining associates of this gang.