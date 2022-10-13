13 dead so far since Oct 1; CM's direction to officials on relief

Hospet (K'taka): With 13 deaths and large-scale destruction to livestock and properties in different parts of rain-battered Karnataka since the beginning of this month, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of districts to be vigilant and visit affected areas.



He also said there must be no lapses in the distribution of relief.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with DCs of rain-hit districts and took stock of the situation.

"It has come to notice that there has been lapses in some places while recording damages. The DCs' must take the lead to avoid any lapses. The memoranda seeking relief must be based on the ground reality. Action must be initiated against the staff who show dereliction of duty," Bommai told officials.

"The commissioner of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) must issue a circular to issue an additional relief than NDRF guidelines for rain damages. The DCs' must make spot visits without fail and issue proper instructions to tahsildars in recording damages as well as in the distribution of compensation," he was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

Since October 1, due to rains, 28 livestock deaths have been reported, 3,309 houses have been damaged, crop in about 6,279 hectares have been affected.

The government has opened five relief camps in which 1,330 affected people are taking shelter.