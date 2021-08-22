121 new COVID-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 52,165

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 52,165 as 121 more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official said here on Sunday.



The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 257, as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 34, followed by West Kameng (28), Lower Subansiri (9), Upper Subansiri (7), Tawang (6).

Fresh cases were also reported from Changlang, Kamle, Leparada, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Shi-Yomi, Upper Siang, West Siang, Lower Siang, Papumpare, Dibang Valley, Lohit, Pakke Kessang and Namsai districts, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 114 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 5 through RT-PCR and 2 through TrueNAT method, the SSO said, adding that 52 people have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,382 active COVID-19 cases, while 50,526 people have recovered from the disease, including 209 patients on Saturday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 96.86 per cent while the active percentage stands at 2.65 and the positivity rate is 2.74 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 335, followed by Lower Subansiri (138), Papumpare (113), West Kameng (103) and Upper Siang with 89 cases.

Altogether, 10,27,502 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 4,402 on Saturday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 9,28,453 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state.