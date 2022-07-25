'1,200 libraries to be opened for youths in Haryana'

chandigarh: Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli said that 1,200 libraries equipped with modern facilities will be opened for the youth preparing for competitive examinations across the state. He added that apart from preparing for academic education, rural youth can prepare for competitive examinations without leaving their area.

Cabinet Minister Devender Singh Babli on Monday inaugurated e-library and modern gym at village Pirthla, Fatehpuri, Rasulpur, Chandpura, Laluwal and Hindalwala.

While addressing the villagers, Babli said that he put forward his suggestion to the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala for opening of e-library in the villages.