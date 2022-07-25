'1,200 libraries to be opened for youths in Haryana'
chandigarh: Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli said that 1,200 libraries equipped with modern facilities will be opened for the youth preparing for competitive examinations across the state. He added that apart from preparing for academic education, rural youth can prepare for competitive examinations without leaving their area.
Cabinet Minister Devender Singh Babli on Monday inaugurated e-library and modern gym at village Pirthla, Fatehpuri, Rasulpur, Chandpura, Laluwal and Hindalwala.
While addressing the villagers, Babli said that he put forward his suggestion to the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala for opening of e-library in the villages.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Haryana CM Khattar launches Smart E-Beat system for cops in Gurugram25 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
'Won't spare anyone, even if he's a minister'25 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Partha, Arpita sent to ED custody till August 325 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
CM gives away Bangabibhushan, Bangabhushan & Mahanayak awards25 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
My election proof that poor can fulfil dreams too: Droupadi Murmu25 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT