12-year-old girl raped and hanged from tree in Assam
Tezpur (Assam): Seven boys, who had appeared for their class 10 board examinations, were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in Assam's Biswanath district, police said.
The girl was hanged from a tree after the crime.
The incident happened on Friday in Chakla village under the jurisdiction of Gohpur police station, they said. A senior police officer said that the culprits, all of them High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinees, were on the run, but were nabbed by a police team.
The accused after the examination had called the victim to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her, the officer said.
It is suspected that the girl was raped on Friday night and then hanged from a tree in a forest near the house, the senior police officer said.
