12 killed in separate incidents of house, wall collapse

Lucknow (UP): Twelve people were killed in incidents of house and wall collapse in Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Jaunpur and Barabanki districts of Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains, police said on Thursday.

The heavy downpour resulted in waterlogging at several places and caused inconvenience to people. In Fatehpur district, 2 people were buried under the rubble of their 'kutcha' house after it collapsed in Mohammadpur Gaunti late on Wednesday

night, police said.

Tiya (18) and her sister Muskaan (3), daughters of Rakesh Lodhi, died on the spot, SHO of Sultanpur Ghosh Police Station Arvind Kumar Gautam said.

In another incident in the district, a couple and their daughter Komal (2) were sleeping when their 'kutcha' house collapsed in Mardaha village on Wednesday night, SHO Kalyanpur Police Station, Amit Kumar Mishra said.

The neighbours rushed to their rescue, but could not save the girl, the SHO said.

In Pratapgarh district's Gode village under Kotwali Police Station area, one person was killed when the wall of a house collapsed while they were sleeping.

Inspector-in-charge of the police station, Ravindra Rai said Ramzan (18) died in the incident. In a similar incident in Gahrichak village under Kandhai Police Station area, Urmila Misra (55) died when her 'kutcha' house collapsed due to rains, Inspector said.

In Kaushambi, a woman was killed and her husband injured when their house in Birner village in Sarai Akeel area collapsed due to heavy rains on Wednesday evening.

While Murdi Devi died during treatment, condition of her husband stable, police said.

In Barabanki, a father-son duo were killed on Wednesday night after wall of their house in Bayasagpur in Asandra area fell on them, police said.

Deceased identified as Arvind (40) and son Arvind (8), they said. In Jaunpur, 4 people, including 3 of family, were killed in separate incidents of house collapse.

In Sujanganj area, where Bharat Lal Jaiswal (38), his wife Gulaba Devi (34), daughter Sakshi (10) were killed house collapsed. Similarly, in Sikarara area on Wednesday, Urmila Devi was killed.