12 injured as vehicle skids off Jammu-Srinagar national highway
Banihal (J&K): At least 12 people were injured when a mini-bus skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district but was saved by trees from falling into a gorge, police said.
The bus was on its way to Ramban from Batote. On reaching Kunfer Nallah, its driver lost control following which the vehicle starting rolling down the gorge, a police official said.
However, the vehicle came to a halt after getting caught in the trees, he said adding the rescuers immediately rushed to the scene and pulled out 12 injured persons and shifted them to a hospital.
Two people, who were seriously injured, were referred to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu for specialized treatment, the official said.
