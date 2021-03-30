115 new COVID-19 cases in Pondy, tally reaches 41,341

Puducherry: Puducherry saw 115 fresh coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Tuesday, raising the aggregate to 41,341 in poll bound Puducherry.

Another person, a male aged 58 years, died of the illness in government general hospital taking the toll to 682.

Director of Health and Family welfare Mohan Kumar said the deceased had complaints of Acute Respiratory disease syndrome and covid pneumonia, besides co morbidity of diabetes.

The number of active cases stood at 1011.

While 284 were in hospitals, the remaining 727 patients were home quarantined.

The Director said 39,648 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

The 115 new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,427 people during the last twenty four hours were spread over Puducherry 61, Karaikal 51, Yanam two and Mahe one.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 percent and 95.90 percent respectively.

The Director said 94 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

As many as 6.69 lakh samples have been examined so far and it was found that 6.19 lakh out of them were negative.

Mohan Kumar said that 25,213 health workers and 10,711 front line workers have been vaccinated so far.

The first phase of vaccination of those above sixty years and also those above 45 years with comorbidities had benefitted 28,927 people in the Union Territory.