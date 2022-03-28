'1.15 cr houses sanctioned under PMAY-Urban'

New Delhi: The objective of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban and the dream of the prime minister enshrined in it will stand fulfilled within the next 18 months, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Replying to supplementary questions of members, the minister said the government, based on the assessment demands provided by states, has sanctioned 1.15 crore houses under PMAY-U which ends in March 2022, and various projects underway will be completed in the next 18 months or so.

Replying to a specific question, he said, "It is not under consideration to review this continuation of the credit-linked subsidy scheme beyond March 31, 2022."

PMAY-U was conceived in June 2015 and the demand for houses has gone well beyond the initial projection of one crore. The number is now 1.15 crore and in the remaining three days of this fiscal, it will go up further, the minister said.

"It was precisely in pursuance of the prime minister's dream that by March 2022 every Indian has a 'pukka' roof on his/her head and have a kitchen, 'shauchalay' (toilet) and the title of the house would be in the name of the lady of the house, either singly or co-jointly," he said.

In pursuance of this, all states were asked to give the Centre a demand assessment in June 2015 based on which one crore houses will have to be built, he said.