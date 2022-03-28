1,114 areas categorised 'over-exploited': Govt

New Delhi: Out of 6,965 areas assessed for groundwater extraction across the country, 1,114 in 15 states and union territories have been categorised as "over-exploited", the government said on Monday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said dynamic groundwater resources of the country are being periodically assessed jointly by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and state governments.

Out of 6,965 assessment units -- blocks, taluks, mandals, watersheds and firkas -- in the country, 1,114 units in 15 states and union territories have been categorised as "over-exploited", according to the 2020 assessment, he said in a written response.

In these 1,114 areas the annual groundwater extraction is more than the annual extractable groundwater resource, Tudu said in a written response. Responding to another question, he said about 68.8 per cent of wells monitored in the country registered water level up to five metre below ground level (mbgl) in 2021, while about 89 per cent have water level up to 10 mbgl.