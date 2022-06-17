111 dependents get govt jobs on DCC proposal: J'khand

Ranchi/Chaibasa: The District Compassionate Committee is acting as a ray of hope.The Chaibasa District Compassionate Committee is the harbinger of hope for the families of all those government employees who passed away from the world while discharging their duties. The main purpose of the formation of this committee is to make recommendations for granting compassionate appointments to the dependents of government servants who died during the service.



Through this committee, relief is being provided to the family of the concerned government servant to aid them in recovering from the testing times. The recommendation of the Compassionate Committee, not only helps in improving the future life of the people, but also keeps them motivated to move forward relentlessly.

111 dependent families have benefited by this thoughtful step taken by the committee.

If viewed in the context of the West Singhbhum district, after the month of April-2021 till the month of May-2022, the meeting of DCC was called for about 8 times in the presence of the revered members of the Compassionate Committee. During each meeting, decisions were taken to give permanent jobs to the concerned dependents.

As a result of which, government jobs were provided to youth of a total 111 dependent families that included 82 under Group C service category and 29 under the Group D service in various offices under the

district.