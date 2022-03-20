11-yr-old drowns in Ganga; 2 missing, 3 rescued

Kanpur (UP): An eleven-year-old girl drowned and two men went missing while bathing in River Ganga in Maharajpur area here. Three other minors were rescued, police said on Sunday.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and divers from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been pressed into service to trace and rescue the missing youths, they said. Uttar Pradesh caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident on Sunday. He asked senior officials to oversee the rescue operations personally and ensure adequate medical treatment to those rescued, a press release issued by the state government, noted.

Six people, including four minors, were taking bath in the Ganga at Nagpur Ghat on Saturday. They swam towards the deeper part of the river and lost balance. Kumkum (15), Arvind (10), and Shiva (11) were rescued by the locals. Three others Shyam Raidas (30), Dinesh Raidas (22) and Sakshi Raidas (11) could not be found.

The body of Sakhi was recovered later while efforts to recover the bodies of Dinesh and Shyam Raidas are on, Rishikesh Yadav, Circle Officer, Kanpur (outer), told the news agency.